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Asian Markets Surge Amid Middle East Diplomacy Hopes

Asian stocks climbed to their highest weekly gain in over three years as diplomatic efforts involving Israel, Lebanon, and Iran raised hopes for a ceasefire and potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. This comes amidst rising oil prices and global energy supply concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:50 IST
Asian Markets Surge Amid Middle East Diplomacy Hopes
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Asian stocks saw significant gains on Friday, bolstered by ongoing diplomatic efforts between Israel and Lebanon, potentially easing Middle East tensions. The Strait of Hormuz's closure has been pivotal, with 20% of global energy supplies flowing through this corridor.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose by 0.9%, achieving a weekly gain of 7.3%, the highest since late 2022. China's ChiNext index led regional gains at 3.8%, with the U.S. S&P 500 futures leveling after initial losses.

Oil prices slightly rose as Brent crude reached $97.33 a barrel. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions affected economic dynamics, evident in China's rising factory-gate prices and Japan's strategic oil reserves plan. With South Korea's KOSPI marking its best performance in years, regional stability remains dependent on Middle East outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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