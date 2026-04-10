Unseasonal Rains Hammer Indian Agriculture: A Comprehensive Response

In a press briefing, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the severe impact of unseasonal rains and hailstorms on 2.49 lakh hectares of rabi crops, with wheat fields being the worst hit. The announcement was made ahead of the 'Unnat Krishi Mela' launch in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district.

Three governmental departments are conducting a thorough survey to assess the damage. Chouhan reassured that the Modi government is fully committed to standing by farmers during this challenging time. Coordination efforts with affected states and consultation with regional agriculture ministers have been initiated.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported heavy rains from April 2-8, compounded by hailstorms, affecting numerous states. Additional rainfall is predicted due to Western Disturbances and cyclonic circulations. Meanwhile, plans for future agricultural resilience, such as nutrient subsidies and comprehensive outreach programs, are being advanced.

(With inputs from agencies.)