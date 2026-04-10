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Heroic Efforts to Rescue Child from Borewell in Jhalaria

In a dramatic rescue mission, NDRF and SDRF teams are working tirelessly to save a three-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Jhalaria village, near Ujjain. Rescue efforts involve advanced equipment and a parallel pit dig, with efforts hindered by hard rock beneath the borewell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:44 IST
Heroic Efforts to Rescue Child from Borewell in Jhalaria
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-stopping mission, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are relentlessly attempting to rescue a three-year-old boy trapped in a borewell in Jhalaria village, approximately 60 kilometers from Ujjain. The incident took place on Thursday night.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma disclosed that the rescue teams have strategized the operation by deploying camera lines and oxygen pipes into the bore to sustain the child. Aided by construction agencies, they dug an 80-feet by 20-feet tunnel, encountering the challenge of hard rock beneath, which could become hazardous if broken due to vibrations.

The young boy, Bhagirath, fell into the borewell at around 8 p.m. Residents raised the alarm after the boy's mother witnessed his fall. Rescue teams are employing Pocklain and JCB machinery to dig a parallel tunnel, with 35 feet completed. Monitoring continues through a camera, despite visibility issues caused by the depth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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