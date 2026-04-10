Energy Shock: TotalEnergies' SATORP Refinery Hit in Saudi Arabia

TotalEnergies announced on Friday that a processing train at the SATORP refinery in Saudi Arabia had sustained damage due to incidents occurring from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. The company halted operations as a safety measure.

Following the attacks on energy facilities, Saudi oil production is down by around 600,000 barrels per day. The Saudi Press Agency noted a throughput decline of 700,000 bpd on the East-West Pipeline, believed to have been attacked by Iran shortly after a ceasefire agreement.

Located in Jubail, the SATORP refinery processes 465,000 barrels daily, making it one of the largest globally. TotalEnergies is assessing operational impacts, and no casualties have been reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)