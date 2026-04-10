EU and US Near Agreement on Critical Minerals Coordination
The European Union and the United States are finalizing an agreement to collaborate on securing and producing critical minerals, with incentives like minimum price guarantees for non-Chinese suppliers. The deal involves cooperation on standards, joint projects, and handling supply disruptions while covering the entire minerals value chain.
The European Union and Washington are on the brink of finalizing a strategic agreement to jointly produce and secure critical minerals, according to Bloomberg News.
The proposed deal involves significant incentives, such as minimum price guarantees potentially favoring non-Chinese suppliers, and highlights collaboration on standards, investments, joint projects, and effective responses to any supply disruptions, especially those originating from China.
This agreement, referenced in a non-binding memorandum of understanding, aims to cover the full life cycle of critical minerals, encompassing areas like exploration, extraction, processing, refining, recycling, and recovery. The U.S. is actively seeking alternative sources to secure critical minerals, particularly rare earth elements, to diversify away from its current reliance on Chinese suppliers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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