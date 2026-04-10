U.S. Stock Market Awaits Crucial Inflation Data Amid Middle East Tensions
U.S. stock index futures remained mostly unchanged as investors awaited vital inflation data amidst uncertainty over the Middle East ceasefire. Upcoming CPI figures are predicted to indicate a significant rise due to energy prices from the Iran conflict, influencing Federal Reserve policies. Stock markets monitor geopolitical developments closely.
On Friday, U.S. stock index futures saw limited movement as investors awaited a critical inflation report while keeping a close eye on the fragile Middle East ceasefire. This week's ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran has positioned Wall Street indices for weekly gains.
The anticipated release of the March Consumer Prices Index (CPI) at 8:30 a.m. ET is expected to reveal how climbing energy prices—stemming from the Iran conflict—have impacted the U.S. economy. Economists project a CPI increase of 3.3% annually, potentially challenging hopes for Federal Reserve easing this year.
Despite the uncertainty, analysts predict a potential rate cut later in the year if sequential core inflation declines and labor demand drops. Meanwhile, investors focus on geopolitical shifts as the U.S.-Iran ceasefire shows signs of strain before talks commence on Saturday, with positive comments from Israeli leaders bolstering investor sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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