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Envision Energy and BBVA Forge $500 Million Green Alliance

Envision Energy secures a $500 million Vendor Financing Agreement with BBVA CIB to support its global business expansion. This partnership highlights Envision's bankability and strong growth in green technologies, complementing a previous $600 million sustainability-linked loan. The program offers flexible financing to boost Envision's renewable energy deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Envision Energy has struck a landmark $500 million Vendor Financing Agreement with BBVA Corporate & Investment Banking (BBVA CIB), aiming to propel its expansion in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

The collaboration highlights BBVA's confidence in Envision's green technology capabilities and marks another milestone in their partnership, following a $600 million sustainability-linked loan earlier this year.

This tailored vendor financing program, flexible and innovative in its approach, seeks to reduce customer capital constraints, optimize working capital, and aid in accelerating the roll-out of renewable technologies worldwide.

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