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Russia's Oil Output: A Surprising Increase Amidst Challenges

Russia's oil production is predicted to increase to 515 million metric tons this year, despite recent challenges related to Ukraine's strikes impacting export capabilities. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak discussed potential strategies to boost domestic fuel supplies while declining to comment on current output, suggesting inquiries be directed to the energy ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:30 IST
Russia's Oil Output: A Surprising Increase Amidst Challenges
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  • Russia

Russia's oil production is projected to reach 515 million metric tons this year, an increase from the 512 million tons expected in 2025, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Despite facing disruptions from Ukraine's strikes on port infrastructure, pipelines, and refineries that have slashed export capabilities by 1 million barrels per day, the government is exploring ways to enhance domestic fuel supplies.

Novak, when questioned about current oil output, deferred to the energy ministry for further information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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