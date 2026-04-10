Ghana's Bold Move: Fuel Tax Relief Amidst Global Oil Crisis

In response to escalating oil prices fueled by Middle East tensions, Ghana is set to cut certain fuel taxes affecting the supply chain. This move aims to relieve consumers from soaring pump prices, as confirmed by government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu on Thursday.

The specific levies for removal will be identified following stakeholder consultations expected in the next few days. The adjustments are projected to commence within a week. With Ghana importing about 70% of its refined fuel, the nation faces significant impacts from recent global oil price hikes due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

In addition, efforts are being made to deploy newly acquired Metro Mass buses along busy routes at lower fares than private operators to lessen the burden on commuters, as instructed separately by the transport minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)