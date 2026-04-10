UK Stock Indexes Rise Amid Awaited Inflation Readings and Global Peace Talks
UK stock indexes saw gains on Friday, buoyed by anticipated US inflation data and discussions between US and Iranian officials. The FTSE 100 advanced 0.3%, while midcap FTSE 250 rose 1%. Global stocks were steady with attention on US-Iran talks in Islamabad and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.
The UK's primary stock indexes experienced a rise on Friday, fueled by the anticipation of key U.S. inflation data scheduled for later that day, coupled with upcoming peace talks between U.S. and Iranian officials.
The FTSE 100 index, comprising blue-chip companies, rose by 0.3% by 1140 GMT, positioning itself for a third consecutive week of progress. Similarly, the FTSE 250 midcap index jumped 1%, heading towards a second week of upward movement.
The international stock market maintained a calm stance as investors awaited the results of the peace talks planned for Islamabad. Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz remained closed on Friday amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, but a two-week ceasefire announcement helped stabilize stock prices and oil futures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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