U.S. Stock Futures Rise as Inflation Concerns Ease
U.S. stock index futures saw slight gains following March inflation data that alleviated some worries about the economic impact of Middle East conflicts. The Consumer Price Index rose in line with estimates, helping to stabilize markets amid geopolitical pressures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:09 IST
U.S. stock index futures experienced modest gains on Friday, following the release of March inflation figures which helped ease economic concerns stemming from Middle East tensions.
According to the Labor Department, the Consumer Price Index increased by 3.3% annually, matching economists' predictions. The report provided a calming effect on Wall Street.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 2.6% annually, slightly below expectations. These data helped stabilize the markets, with Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures all posting gains as a result.
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