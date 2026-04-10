Gujarat Accelerates: Aiming to Become India's Semiconductor Powerhouse

In a significant move to transform Gujarat into a semiconductor hub, the state's government has joined forces with Allegiance International Company Limited. This initiative aligns with the national India Semiconductor Mission, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Friday, the State Government's Department of Science and Technology signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Taiwan-based firm during a ceremony held in Gandhinagar. Attending the event were Simon Lee, Vice President of the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce in India, and P Bharathi, Secretary of the Science & Technology Department, alongside Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia.

The new collaboration promises to establish an Indo-Taiwan Industrial Park in Sanand-Dholera, aiming to attract over ₹1,000 crore in foreign direct investment from Taiwanese companies, especially in semiconductors and electronics. This venture is expected to foster significant job creation, with projections of around 12,000 direct employment opportunities over the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)