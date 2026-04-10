Inflation Surge Amid Middle East Conflict Challenges U.S. Economy

U.S. consumer prices experienced their steepest rise in nearly four years this March, attributed to a record hike in gasoline and diesel costs resulting from the ongoing conflict with Iran. This surge has negatively impacted President Donald Trump's approval ratings, as concerns over his economic policies grow.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 0.9% increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), primarily driven by a 21.2% jump in gasoline prices. Economists note that while core inflation remained moderate, it could escalate if the Middle Eastern conflict intensifies, underlining the persistent strain on consumer affordability.

Despite an announced ceasefire, the delicate truce and rising oil prices could exacerbate the situation, potentially affecting the labor market and household spending. While Wall Street showed some resilience, the focus remains on whether the Federal Reserve will adjust interest rates in response to sustained inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)