Russian Journalist Oleg Roldugin Detained Amid Data Misuse Allegations

A Russian court has mandated that Oleg Roldugin, an investigative journalist for Novaya Gazeta, be held in pre-trial detention until May 10. The decision follows his arrest on Thursday.

Roldugin's detention arises from a case concerning alleged misuses of personal data. These allegations prompted a search of his home and a subsequent raid by masked security operatives on the offices of Novaya Gazeta.

Novaya Gazeta is renowned as one of Russia's leading investigative publications. The case has stirred international concern, with many fearing suppression of independent journalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)