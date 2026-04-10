Pushkar Singh Dhami Calls for Swift Action on Constituency Concerns

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the progress of announcements linked to various Assembly constituencies in Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts. Speaking at the Secretariat on Friday, he instructed officials to prioritize resolving issues highlighted by MLAs, ensuring prompt action and effective solutions.

Dhami emphasized the importance of addressing MLA-raised concerns efficiently, urging administration to treat them seriously. Short-term projects were to be concluded swiftly, while long-term initiatives should follow phased completion within set deadlines. The Chief Minister warned against sluggish progress, advocating regular reviews by the Chief Secretary to avoid delays in multi-departmental projects.

The Chief Minister underscored the significance of continuous dialogue with MLAs to better grasp public grievances. He urged preparations for the monsoon, focusing on drainage and flood prevention. Additionally, he highlighted forest-fire prevention through department coordination and public awareness, insisting on steady water and electricity supply during summer.

MLAs presented various constituency challenges, from infrastructure to healthcare service enhancements. Addressing these, Dhami ordered a strict resolution timeline, demanding departmental accountability and stressing that neglect in public welfare initiatives is unacceptable.

(With inputs from agencies.)