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Eight Convicted in PNB Loan Fraud Case: A Cautionary Tale of Corruption

A special CBI court convicted eight individuals, including three retired Punjab National Bank officials, in a 2016 loan fraud case that resulted in a Rs 1.57 crore loss. The accused used forged documents for a loan, and the court sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment and hefty fines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:48 IST
Eight Convicted in PNB Loan Fraud Case: A Cautionary Tale of Corruption
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A special CBI court in the city handed convictions to eight individuals on Friday, among them three retired officials from Punjab National Bank (PNB), implicated in a 2016 loan fraud. The fraud led to a significant financial loss of Rs 1.57 crore for the bank.

Retired Assistant General Manager Gurinder Singh, Chief Manager KGCS Iyer, and Senior Manager K E Surendranath were sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment, with each also receiving a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Sanjay Patel, director of M/s Jalpa Enterprise Pvt Ltd, faced three years in prison with another individual, Hitesh Domadiya, both fined additionally.

This case, filed against Shailesh Satasiya and related associates, detailed how the accused secured loans with forged documents, bypassing necessary guidelines. The bank's leniency in verifying documents led to the substantial financial loss, CBI reports indicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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