Mauritius To Raise Electricity Tariffs Amid Middle East Conflict Ripple Effects

The government of Mauritius announced a 15% increase in electricity tariffs set to commence on May 1. This measure is part of a strategy to protect the economy and households from the impacts of the Middle East conflict.

Despite the tariff hike, vulnerable groups and small businesses will be exempt, emphasizing the ongoing challenges of weak economic growth and high inflation anticipated this year. The cabinet also disclosed ongoing negotiations with India for a fuel supply agreement.

Mauritius will also explore other government-to-government fuel sourcing, with plans to maintain strategic reserves and fast-track approvals for rooftop solar installations. Additional efforts include promoting remote work and car-pooling to conserve fuel.

(With inputs from agencies.)