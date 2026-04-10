European Equities Ride Optimism Wave Amid U.S.-Iran Talks
European equities saw gains for the third consecutive week, as optimistic outlooks ahead of U.S.-Iran talks overshadowed ceasefire tensions. The STOXX 600 index rose, supported by sector strengths in construction, finance, and luxury goods. Meanwhile, concerns linger over potential jet fuel shortages and inflationary pressures due to rising oil prices.
European markets closed higher on Friday, registering a third straight week of gains. This positive momentum is attributed to the hopeful mood surrounding upcoming U.S.-Iran talks, despite persistent tensions concerning a precarious ceasefire in the Middle East.
The pan-European index STOXX 600 ascended by 0.4% to finish at 614.84 points, marking a weekly increase of 3%. Gains were evident across most bourses, with notable rises in France's CAC 40 and Spain's IBEX 35.
Investor sentiment remains volatile amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, but European shares were buoyed mid-week by the announcement of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire. Analysts underscore the importance of monitoring inflation data closely, as rising oil prices continue to exert pressure on global markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iran-U.S. Tensions: Standoff Over Ceasefire and Asset Unblocking
Trump Condemns Iran's Strategy Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions
Iran Demands US Adherence to Ceasefire in West Asia Amidst Rising Tensions
Volvo Group India Navigates Global Tensions Amid Industry Optimism
Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes Amit Shah's Policies Amid Rising Tensions