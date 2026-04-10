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Haryana's Energy Revolution: Minister Anil Vij's New Directives

Haryana minister Anil Vij outlined new directives to ensure continuous electricity supply across the state. At a meeting with energy officials, he highlighted measures like reducing power outages and recovering dues while urging the expedited installation of solar systems on government buildings under the PM Surya Ghar Scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:14 IST
Haryana's Energy Revolution: Minister Anil Vij's New Directives
Anil Vij
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Energy Minister, Anil Vij, has issued firm directives to improve electricity supply across the state. In a crucial meeting with senior energy officials in Chandigarh, Vij stressed the need for minimizing power outages and enhancing recovery efforts from defaulters.

He specified that power cuts should not exceed two hours in urban areas and four hours in rural locales, warning of strict action against erring officials. The meeting also focused on recovering Rs 8,247 crore from defaulting consumers and Rs 585 crore from government departments.

Vij emphasized the implementation of solar systems on all government buildings within a year, aiming to make Haryana a leader in solar energy. The meeting called for maximum inclusion under the PM Surya Ghar Scheme, especially targeting low-income households.

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