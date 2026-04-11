Middle East Conflict Could Hit Global Economy Hard
World Bank President Ajay Banga warns the Middle East conflict may lower global growth by 0.3% to 1% and drive inflation by 0.9%. A fragile ceasefire is in place, but its failure could exacerbate oil prices and disrupt energy resources, impacting global economies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 00:36 IST
World Bank President Ajay Banga has cautioned that the Middle East conflict could significantly affect the global economy, predicting a setback to global growth between 0.3% and 1% depending on ceasefire outcomes.
The war continues to disrupt vital supplies such as oil and gas, with prices already soaring by 50%. Banga expressed concerns about inflation rising by up to 0.9%, further impacting vulnerable economies.
A tenuous ceasefire led by U.S. President Donald Trump faces uncertainty as strikes persist. Ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations are critical in determining the global economic implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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