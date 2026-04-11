U.S. Budget Deficit and Tax Refund Surge Amidst Iran Conflict

The U.S. federal government reported a $164 billion budget deficit for March, marking a $4 billion increase from the previous year. This rise results from increased tax refunds and relief payments to farmers, despite ongoing conflict-related expenses in Iran, the U.S. Treasury announced Friday.

The report did not indicate a significant surge in defense spending linked to the Iran conflict, with such outlays rising by only $2 billion to $65 billion during the conflict's first month. However, estimates have put the conflict's initial costs at $11.3 billion, according to Trump administration officials, while Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer suggested the war's overall cost might be $44 billion.

Tax refunds for individuals surged by $15 billion, hitting $85 billion, while corporate tax refunds escalated to $8 billion following recent tax legislation. Economists caution that taxpayers' larger refunds may be offset by higher fuel costs from the Iran conflict. Meanwhile, fiscal 2026's first half saw a decrease in the deficit by 11% to $1.169 billion, spurred by substantial revenue from tariffs.