Middle East Conflict and Its Ripple Effect on Global Economy

The war in the Middle East is poised to have a cascading effect on the global economy, regardless of the tenuous ceasefire announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, said World Bank President Ajay Banga. In an interview with Reuters on Friday, Banga expressed concerns over the potential deeper damage if hostilities escalate.

Banga highlighted the potential for a reduction in global growth by up to 1 percentage point if the conflict continues, and inflation could rise significantly. Oil prices have surged by 50% due to the ongoing strife, causing disruptions in the supply of oil, gas, and other commodities. Talks between the U.S. and Iran seem precarious, contingent on the release of blocked Iranian assets and a ceasefire in Lebanon.

The World Bank is urging developing countries to avoid unsustainable energy subsidies and focus on fiscal health. Diversification of energy supplies and investments in nuclear energy are seen as essential strategies in response to the crisis, with significant projects in Nigeria and Mozambique showing beneficial outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)