Left Menu

Middle East Conflict and Its Ripple Effect on Global Economy

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East could significantly impact the global economy even if a ceasefire holds, according to World Bank President Ajay Banga. The war has raised oil prices, disrupted various supplies, and prompted a global focus on diversifying energy sources and enhancing self-sufficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 01:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 01:37 IST
Middle East Conflict and Its Ripple Effect on Global Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The war in the Middle East is poised to have a cascading effect on the global economy, regardless of the tenuous ceasefire announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, said World Bank President Ajay Banga. In an interview with Reuters on Friday, Banga expressed concerns over the potential deeper damage if hostilities escalate.

Banga highlighted the potential for a reduction in global growth by up to 1 percentage point if the conflict continues, and inflation could rise significantly. Oil prices have surged by 50% due to the ongoing strife, causing disruptions in the supply of oil, gas, and other commodities. Talks between the U.S. and Iran seem precarious, contingent on the release of blocked Iranian assets and a ceasefire in Lebanon.

The World Bank is urging developing countries to avoid unsustainable energy subsidies and focus on fiscal health. Diversification of energy supplies and investments in nuclear energy are seen as essential strategies in response to the crisis, with significant projects in Nigeria and Mozambique showing beneficial outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank Leaders Warned of Cyber Threats by New AI Model

Bank Leaders Warned of Cyber Threats by New AI Model

 Global
2
Market Rollercoaster: U.S. Stocks Close Mixed Amid Middle East Unrest

Market Rollercoaster: U.S. Stocks Close Mixed Amid Middle East Unrest

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as Xi Urges Taiwanese Opposition for Reunification

Tensions Rise as Xi Urges Taiwanese Opposition for Reunification

 Global
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Face Off in Islamabad

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Face Off in Islamabad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026