Strategic Petroleum Reserve: U.S. Crude Oil Loans Amid Middle East Conflict

The U.S. Department of Energy announced on Friday a loan of 8.48 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to four oil companies. This is the second allotment under the Trump administration's initiative to address rising fuel prices exacerbated by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

The companies benefiting from these SPR loans include Gunvor USA, Phillips 66 Company, Trafigura Trading, and Macquarie Commodities Trading. The U.S. aims for a larger goal of lending 172 million barrels from the SPR by 2027, as part of a global agreement with 32 countries to release 400 million barrels in total.

This strategic release aims to control oil prices amidst what the International Energy Agency claims to be the most significant oil disruption in history. The DOE's actions are structured as loans, where recipient companies will repay with additional barrels, aiming to stabilize markets without fiscal burden on American taxpayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)