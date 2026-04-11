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Trump Administration Mulls Extending Russian Oil Waiver Amid Global Tensions

The Trump administration is considering extending a waiver that allows countries to purchase sanctioned Russian oil to stabilize global energy prices amidst geopolitical tensions. The decision, however, faces criticism from both domestic lawmakers and international allies due to potential complications in sanctioning Russia and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 02:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 02:21 IST
Trump Administration Mulls Extending Russian Oil Waiver Amid Global Tensions
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The Trump administration is poised to extend a crucial waiver permitting nations to purchase sanctioned Russian oil, according to sources familiar with the situation. The move aims to stabilize global energy prices amid increased geopolitical tensions.

The waiver, initially provided by the U.S. Treasury Department in mid-March, is set to expire soon. Discussions took place on Thursday between U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and President Trump regarding its extension. President Trump supports the measure despite the geopolitical implications.

The approach has spurred criticism at home and abroad. Domestic lawmakers argue it undermines efforts to sanction Russia and Iran, while international leaders worry about the impact on global alliances. Rising energy costs threaten the upcoming midterm elections, intensifying the debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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