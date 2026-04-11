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IMF Upholds Precautionary Balance Floor Amid Global Financial Uncertainties

The International Monetary Fund has decided to preserve its precautionary balance floor at 20 billion Special Drawing Rights. This decision sustains a buffer against financial risks. IMF directors emphasized ongoing vigilance due to global uncertainties from financial market volatility and geopolitical tensions, specifically in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 04:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 04:33 IST
IMF Upholds Precautionary Balance Floor Amid Global Financial Uncertainties
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The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced its executive board's decision on Friday to maintain the existing precautionary balance floor at 20 billion Special Drawing Rights, valued at nearly $29 billion.

These precautionary balances serve as vital buffers safeguarding the Fund against potential financial risks. Directors applauded the upward trend in these balances, exceeding the SDR 25 billion target set for the end of fiscal 2024, though they acknowledged changing risk compositions, notably in credit risk.

While supporting the current medium-term target, directors highlighted the need for vigilance amidst heightened uncertainty due to financial market volatility and geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, urging close monitoring of the fund's financial strength.

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