Middle East Conflict's Ripple Effect on Global Economy
The ongoing Middle East conflict may significantly impact the global economy, with potential growth reduction and inflation escalation, warns World Bank President Ajay Banga. A ceasefire's fragility threatens continued energy disruptions. The crisis underscores the need for energy diversification, as countries like Nigeria benefit from strategic investments.
World Bank President Ajay Banga warned that the conflict in the Middle East could have a far-reaching impact on the global economy, despite a ceasefire announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. If the ceasefire fails, the economic consequences could worsen significantly.
Global growth might decline by up to 1 percentage point, and inflation could rise by as much as 0.9 percentage point if the conflict persists. The World Bank predicts that growth in emerging markets could fall to 2.6% in an adverse scenario, with inflation possibly reaching 6.7%.
The crisis has disrupted oil and gas supplies, sending prices soaring and affecting tourism and air travel. The World Bank is advising countries against setting up unsustainable energy subsidies and emphasizes the need for energy diversification. Nigeria's investment in refineries is highlighted as a positive example of enhancing energy security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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