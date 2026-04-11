Delhi Invites Public Feedback on Ambitious 2026 EV Policy Draft

In a step towards sustainable urban transportation, the Delhi government has unveiled its draft Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026, seeking feedback from stakeholders and the public. The draft is accessible on the Transport Department's official website, with contributions open via email or post until 2030.

The Delhi EV Policy aims to curb air pollution and bolster the adoption of electric vehicles in the capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently inaugurated 300 new EV buses, indicating a robust governmental push for clean mobility, alongside the commencement of interstate bus services to Ghaziabad.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasized that over 100,000 EVs were registered since the current government took office, citing increased subsidies as a factor in boosting EV adoption. The draft policy embraces clean air rights under Article 21, spotlighting Delhi's commitment to environmental stewardship.