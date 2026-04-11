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Punjab Lights Up Villages with Solar Initiative, Prepares for Hockey Glory

The Punjab Cabinet approved a solar street lighting program for 11,500 villages and secured the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 hosting rights. The solar initiative aims to enhance village safety and sustainability, while hosting the hockey event aims to boost sports infrastructure and international presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:25 IST
Punjab Lights Up Villages with Solar Initiative, Prepares for Hockey Glory
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The Punjab Cabinet on Saturday took significant strides in promoting sustainable energy and sports by approving two major initiatives. Led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the cabinet gave the green light to a solar street lighting program set to illuminate around 11,500 villages. The Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) will oversee this program, receiving 70% of funding from the state and 30% from gram panchayats. Designed to enhance village safety, particularly for women, and ensure environmental sustainability, this project focuses on public and SC residential areas.

In a boost to its sports profile, the cabinet also sanctioned hosting the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Punjab, signing an agreement with the Punjab State Sports Council and Hockey India. Set to cost around Rs 25.40 crore, this endeavor aims to upgrade hockey infrastructure in Jalandhar and Mohali to international standards, fostering youth interest in hockey.

The government expects these initiatives not only to foster community safety and participate in sustainable development but also to elevate Punjab's sports presence on both national and international stages, culminating in an enhanced community identity and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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