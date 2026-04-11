Trump Promotes U.S. Oil Amid Strait of Hormuz Crisis

In a bold assertion on social media, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that oil tankers are en route to the United States to pick up what he describes as the 'best and sweetest' oil and gas globally. This proclamation comes amidst heightened tensions with Iran, which have significantly affected the international oil landscape.

The ongoing conflict with Iran has led to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal channel through which approximately 20% of the world's oil supply is transported. This has escalated global energy prices and given Iran considerable influence in its negotiations with the United States.

Amid these challenges, Trump is positioning the U.S. as a viable alternative source for oil and natural gas. However, he also cautioned that increased demand for U.S. energy exports might further elevate consumer prices, unless domestic production sees a substantial boost.