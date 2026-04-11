Rajnath Singh Champions Agricultural Reforms at Unnat Krishi Mela

At the three-day Unnat Krishi Mela, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the necessity of continued reforms in India's agriculture sector, which he described as the backbone of the nation's economy. He assured attendees that financial constraints would not hinder progress for farmers and rural communities.

Singh spotlighted several government initiatives under the Modi administration that have been instrumental in improving farmers' livelihoods, such as PM-Kisan, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, and the Soil Health Card. He reiterated the government's commitment to propelling agricultural development further and ensuring farmers' welfare.

The Defence Minister also highlighted efforts to procure organic produce for military establishments and integrate millets, such as jowar and ragi, into military rations. Singh called on the youth to embrace agriculture, asserting that technological advancements could enhance productivity and transform farming into a respected vocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)