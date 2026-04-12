Shell Boosts India's LNG Supplies Amid West Asia Conflict

Facing supply disruptions from West Asia, Shell plc has ramped up natural gas supplies to India, capitalizing on its extensive global liquefied natural gas (LNG) portfolio. This strategic move aids in capturing a larger market share, specifically targeting spot and term demand in the fertiliser sector.

Industry insiders revealed that Shell was a key supplier in last month's bulk LNG procurement by Indian fertiliser companies. The energy giant secured 4 trillion British thermal units out of the 6 TBtu tendered to ensure feedstock availability for urea production amid constrained supplies from Qatar due to the conflict.

With its 5 million tonnes per year LNG import terminal at Hazira and a vast shipping fleet, Shell was able to quickly respond to India's increased demands. The company leveraged its ability to source LNG from multiple regions, ensuring a stable gas supply more quickly than LPG after disruptions in early March.