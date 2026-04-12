Saudi Arabia Restores Full Oil Capacity Amid Conflict Recovery

Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that it has restored its full oil pumping capacity through the East-West pipeline to approximately seven million barrels per day. This comes just days after assessing damage inflicted on its energy sector during the recent conflict with Iran.

While the kingdom did not specify the source of the attacks, it has reported intercepting numerous Iranian missiles and drones in recent weeks. The strikes had disrupted key oil, gas, refining, petrochemical, and electricity sites in Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and Yanbu Industrial City.

The Ministry of Energy highlighted that the swift recovery is crucial for maintaining supply reliability and continuity to both local and global markets. The restoration also marks a significant comeback for Saudi Arabia, as the East-West pipeline serves as its sole crude export route amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.