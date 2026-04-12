Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Restores Full Oil Capacity Amid Conflict Recovery

Saudi Arabia has restored its full oil pumping capacity through the East-West pipeline, recovering from damage during the Iran conflict. The attacks had significantly reduced oil production and disrupted operations at several energy facilities. Quick recovery aims to ensure supply continuity in local and global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 12:41 IST
Saudi Arabia Restores Full Oil Capacity Amid Conflict Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that it has restored its full oil pumping capacity through the East-West pipeline to approximately seven million barrels per day. This comes just days after assessing damage inflicted on its energy sector during the recent conflict with Iran.

While the kingdom did not specify the source of the attacks, it has reported intercepting numerous Iranian missiles and drones in recent weeks. The strikes had disrupted key oil, gas, refining, petrochemical, and electricity sites in Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and Yanbu Industrial City.

The Ministry of Energy highlighted that the swift recovery is crucial for maintaining supply reliability and continuity to both local and global markets. The restoration also marks a significant comeback for Saudi Arabia, as the East-West pipeline serves as its sole crude export route amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

TRENDING

1
Riyas Challenges UDF's Government Formation Claims in Kerala

Riyas Challenges UDF's Government Formation Claims in Kerala

 India
2
Hungary's Defining Election: Orban vs. Magyar

Hungary's Defining Election: Orban vs. Magyar

 Hungary
3
Kerala's Political Chessboard: LDF and UDF Battle for Power

Kerala's Political Chessboard: LDF and UDF Battle for Power

 India
4
Easter Truce Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Accusations

Easter Truce Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Accusations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Net-Zero Transition: How the Global Economy Is Reshaping for a Climate Future

Ghana’s Financial System Needs Stronger Safeguards to Prevent Future Crises

AI Boom and Global Shocks Redefine East Asia’s Growth Path and Policy Choices

South Asia’s Growth Engine Slows as Energy Costs Rise and Jobs Struggle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026