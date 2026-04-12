Iran's Swift Recovery: Oil Facilities Poised to Rebound
Iran aims to restore its damaged refining and distribution facilities to 70-80% capacity within one to two months. According to Deputy Minister of Oil Mohammad Sadeq Azimifar, part of the Lavan refinery is expected to resume operations within approximately 10 days, with other units following gradually.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-04-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 13:31 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran is poised to quickly recover from recent attacks that damaged its energy infrastructure, with officials targeting a restoration of 70-80% capacity for refining and distribution facilities within one to two months.
Deputy Minister of Oil Mohammad Sadeq Azimifar has remarked that repair efforts are already underway. He emphasized that the Lavan refinery is set to restart part of its operations in about 10 days.
As authorities work diligently, other units are expected to return online progressively, underscoring the resilience of Iran's energy sector amidst adversity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- refinery
- restoration
- capacity
- distribution
- strikes
- facilities
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