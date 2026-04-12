Russia's Conditional Gas Supply to Europe: Alternative Markets Take Priority

Russia has expressed its willingness to continue gas supplies to the European Union, contingent upon excess availability after addressing demands from other markets. This was reported by the Russian state news agency, TASS, on Sunday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the high demand from alternative markets, stating that Europe's need for gas will likely drive it to find suppliers elsewhere, even without Russian gas.

Peskov underscored the dynamic nature of the international gas market, likening it to a "living organism" with its numerous liquefaction plants spread across Europe and the Middle East, ensuring continued functionality and supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)