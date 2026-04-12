Left Menu

Russia's Conditional Gas Supply to Europe: Alternative Markets Take Priority

Russia remains open to supplying gas to the European Union, as long as there is surplus after catering to other markets, reports state news agency TASS. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized alternative markets' significant demand, noting Europe's ability to source gas independently via liquefaction plants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:15 IST
Russia's Conditional Gas Supply to Europe: Alternative Markets Take Priority
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has expressed its willingness to continue gas supplies to the European Union, contingent upon excess availability after addressing demands from other markets. This was reported by the Russian state news agency, TASS, on Sunday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the high demand from alternative markets, stating that Europe's need for gas will likely drive it to find suppliers elsewhere, even without Russian gas.

Peskov underscored the dynamic nature of the international gas market, likening it to a "living organism" with its numerous liquefaction plants spread across Europe and the Middle East, ensuring continued functionality and supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis

Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis

 India
2
Punjab's New Bill: Combating Sacrilege with Stricter Penalties

Punjab's New Bill: Combating Sacrilege with Stricter Penalties

 India
3
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Orders Comprehensive Audit of Liquor Retail Entities

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Orders Comprehensive Audit of Liquor Retail Entit...

 India
4
Economic Warfare: The New Battlefield in Global Politics

Economic Warfare: The New Battlefield in Global Politics

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026