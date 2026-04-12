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A Call for Crop Diversification

The finance ministry urged states to align their bonus policies to promote pulses, oilseeds, and millets, encouraging crop diversification. This aligns with national priorities for long-term food security, reducing reliance on imports, and addressing environmental concerns tied to monoculture of wheat and paddy prevalent in various regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:51 IST
A Call for Crop Diversification
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The finance ministry has advised states to adjust bonus policies to promote the cultivation of pulses, oilseeds, and millets. This advisory aligns with national priorities focusing on nutritional security and crop diversification.

According to a statement from the ministry, the communication dated January 9, 2026, was sent to urge states to align their agricultural policies with broader goals of food security. This approach is seen as a shared responsibility to benefit farmers, consumers, and the nation.

Present crop production in many states is predominantly skewed towards wheat and paddy. The ministry emphasized that additional bonuses above the minimum support price (MSP) for these crops can exacerbate environmental strain and increase import dependence. The advisory encourages sustainable practices to safeguard both farmer interests and national food security, aiming to achieve a more resilient agricultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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