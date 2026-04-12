Wout van Aert Triumphs at Paris-Roubaix

In an impressive display of endurance and skill, Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert claimed a thrilling victory at the Paris-Roubaix cycling classic on Sunday. The race covered a challenging 258km from Compiegne.

Van Aert managed to outsprint Slovenia's world champion, Tadej Pogacar, showcasing his superiority in the final stretch. The competitive spirit was palpable, making the finish an exhilarating spectacle.

Adding to the success of Belgian cyclists, Jasper Stuyven took a commendable third place, reinforcing the dominance of Belgium in this prestigious event. The race's outcome has undoubtedly solidified van Aert's standing in cycling history.