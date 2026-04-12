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Wout van Aert Triumphs at Paris-Roubaix

Wout van Aert clinched victory in the grueling 258km Paris-Roubaix cycling classic, fending off competition from world champion Tadej Pogacar. It was a stellar day for Belgian cyclists as Jasper Stuyven secured third place, marking a memorable race for the Belgian contingent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:59 IST
Wout van Aert Triumphs at Paris-Roubaix
Wout van Aert
  • Country:
  • France

In an impressive display of endurance and skill, Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert claimed a thrilling victory at the Paris-Roubaix cycling classic on Sunday. The race covered a challenging 258km from Compiegne.

Van Aert managed to outsprint Slovenia's world champion, Tadej Pogacar, showcasing his superiority in the final stretch. The competitive spirit was palpable, making the finish an exhilarating spectacle.

Adding to the success of Belgian cyclists, Jasper Stuyven took a commendable third place, reinforcing the dominance of Belgium in this prestigious event. The race's outcome has undoubtedly solidified van Aert's standing in cycling history.

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