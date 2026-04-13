Dollar Surges Amid US-Iran Tensions: Markets Grapple with Uncertainty

The dollar surged in late Sunday trading as investors turned to the U.S. currency following unsuccessful peace negotiations between Washington and Tehran. President Trump's announcement of a U.S. Navy blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, a key international energy route, has exacerbated market tensions, driving up oil prices over 30% and sparking inflation worries.

Initial investor optimism after a temporary U.S.-Iran ceasefire was short-lived, leading to reversals in previous market maneuvers. According to City Index's Fiona Cincotta, the market shed optimism as the talks transitioned back into dollar-safe havens and volatile oil trades.

Increased inflation expectations are guiding assumptions that central banks, including the European Central Bank and Bank of England, may consider interest rate hikes this year. Meanwhile, global equities have not fully recovered from their recent highs, and gold has declined in value as the dollar emerges as the preferred safe-haven.