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Oil Surges as Middle East Tensions Escalate Amid U.S.-Iran Standoff

Oil prices and the dollar surged as failed U.S.-Iran talks left a ceasefire hanging in balance, impacting Middle East energy exports. Asian stock markets dipped, while the U.S. announced a blockade of Iranian ports to halt oil exports. The potential for renewed strikes raises concerns over energy infrastructure stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 06:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 06:21 IST
Oil Surges as Middle East Tensions Escalate Amid U.S.-Iran Standoff
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Tensions in the Middle East drove oil prices higher on Monday, following the failure of U.S.-Iran talks, which left a fragile ceasefire on the brink of collapse. The benchmark Brent crude jumped 8% to $103 per barrel as U.S.-Iran diplomatic efforts fell short, impacting global energy exports.

In Asia, stock markets showed declines despite the higher oil prices, with investors hesitating to make significant movements amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.4%, South Korea's KOSPI fell 1.4%, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.6%. The euro weakened against the dollar.

Talks in Islamabad ended with no breakthrough, and the U.S. declared a blockade on Iranian ports to restrict oil exports. Concerns arise over potential U.S. strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure, which could disrupt the region's energy exports further. Amid these developments, economic uncertainty looms over global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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