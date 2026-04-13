Delhi High Court Declines Probe on BitBNS Crisis Amidst Crypto Exchange Regulation Call
The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition requesting intervention in a financial crisis involving BitBNS, an Indian crypto exchange. The court found no basis for a Special Investigation Team or F.I.R., advising the petitioner to approach appropriate legal channels. The plea sought regulatory oversight on cryptocurrency exchanges.
- Country:
- India
On February 11, the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition seeking intervention in an alleged financial crisis affecting BitBNS, a significant player in India's cryptocurrency exchange sector. The court concluded there was insufficient evidence to justify forming a Special Investigation Team or registering a First Information Report (F.I.R.) as per the petitioner's request.
The court advised the petitioner to lodge an F.I.R. or seek recourse through the jurisdictional Magistrate as provided by law. Additionally, it clarified that cryptocurrency exchanges are private entities and do not fall under the definition of 'State' as per constitutional law, limiting the court's authority in imposing new regulations or commanding investigations without a solid legal foundation.
The petition had urged several governmental bodies including SEBI and the Ministry of Finance, to develop a regulatory framework for monitoring cryptocurrency exchanges to safeguard investor interests. It also called for a Special Investigation Team under the CBI to probe alleged financial misconduct thoroughly. However, the court dismissed these suggestions, emphasizing the need for appropriate and concrete evidence.
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