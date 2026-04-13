Bank of Japan Warns of Middle East Tensions Impact

The Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has stressed that while economic recovery remains aligned with forecasts, rising tensions in the Middle East could potentially disrupt financial stability and impact Japan's economic trajectory.

With crude oil prices surging, Ueda highlighted the risks to the Japanese economy, particularly concerning factory output and inflation, ahead of the BOJ's policy meeting on April 27-28. The markets are keenly observing for any indications on interest rate adjustments as geopolitical uncertainty looms.

Ueda pointed out that the ongoing conflict could exert dual pressure on inflation, either by worsening the output gap or by escalating public inflation expectations. He emphasized the need for careful assessment of future developments and their implications on Japan's economy, prices, and overall financial conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)