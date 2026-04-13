Bank of Japan Warns of Middle East Tensions Impact
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized economic recovery aligned with forecasts but stressed vigilance due to Middle East tensions. Rising oil prices threaten Japan's economy, impacting factory output and inflation. As BOJ's meeting approaches, markets are watchful of potential interest rate decisions affected by ongoing geopolitical conflicts.
The Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has stressed that while economic recovery remains aligned with forecasts, rising tensions in the Middle East could potentially disrupt financial stability and impact Japan's economic trajectory.
With crude oil prices surging, Ueda highlighted the risks to the Japanese economy, particularly concerning factory output and inflation, ahead of the BOJ's policy meeting on April 27-28. The markets are keenly observing for any indications on interest rate adjustments as geopolitical uncertainty looms.
Ueda pointed out that the ongoing conflict could exert dual pressure on inflation, either by worsening the output gap or by escalating public inflation expectations. He emphasized the need for careful assessment of future developments and their implications on Japan's economy, prices, and overall financial conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haiti's Spiraling Crisis: Oil Prices, Hunger, and Impossible Tradeoffs
Inflation Surges as Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Conflict
Aviation Stocks Soar as Crude Oil Prices Plummet After Ceasefire
Inflation Surge Sparks Rift in Mexico's Central Bank Over Interest Rates
Ceasefire Sends Energy Stocks Sliding as Oil Prices Drop