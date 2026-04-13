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Bank of Japan Warns of Middle East Tensions Impact

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized economic recovery aligned with forecasts but stressed vigilance due to Middle East tensions. Rising oil prices threaten Japan's economy, impacting factory output and inflation. As BOJ's meeting approaches, markets are watchful of potential interest rate decisions affected by ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:34 IST
Bank of Japan Warns of Middle East Tensions Impact
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The Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has stressed that while economic recovery remains aligned with forecasts, rising tensions in the Middle East could potentially disrupt financial stability and impact Japan's economic trajectory.

With crude oil prices surging, Ueda highlighted the risks to the Japanese economy, particularly concerning factory output and inflation, ahead of the BOJ's policy meeting on April 27-28. The markets are keenly observing for any indications on interest rate adjustments as geopolitical uncertainty looms.

Ueda pointed out that the ongoing conflict could exert dual pressure on inflation, either by worsening the output gap or by escalating public inflation expectations. He emphasized the need for careful assessment of future developments and their implications on Japan's economy, prices, and overall financial conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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