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Germany Announces Fuel Price Relief Amid Oil Price Surge

Germany's coalition government revealed a €1.6 billion relief package to mitigate recent fuel price spikes caused by the Iran war. The initiative will lower energy taxes on diesel and petrol by 17 cents per litre for two months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:48 IST
Germany Announces Fuel Price Relief Amid Oil Price Surge
  • Country:
  • Germany

In response to surging oil prices due to the conflict in Iran, Germany's governing coalition announced a significant fuel price relief effort on Monday. The relief package is valued at 1.6 billion euros (approximately $1.9 billion) and aims to ease the burden on consumers and businesses nationwide.

The relief measure, detailed in a joint paper by the ruling Conservatives and their centre-left coalition partners, will see the energy tax on diesel and petrol reduced by about 17 cents gross per litre. This tax reduction will be in effect for two months, providing temporary financial reprieve as global prices stabilize.

Germany's swift action underlines the government's commitment to protecting its economy and citizens from volatile global economic conditions. With the euro currently valued at $1 equals 0.8556 euros, this initiative represents a calculated move to balance fiscal stability with consumer support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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