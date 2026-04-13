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India's BTM Energy Storage: A Decade of Growth

India's Behind-the-Meter (BTM) energy storage market is expected to grow rapidly, reaching over 39 GWh by 2033. Driven by decreasing costs of lithium-ion batteries and solar-plus-storage systems, businesses and consumers are turning to on-site energy solutions to combat rising grid tariffs and ensure reliable power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:22 IST
India's BTM Energy Storage: A Decade of Growth
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In a significant leap for India's energy landscape, the Behind-the-Meter (BTM) stationary storage market is anticipated to expand from 32 GWh in annual demand in 2025 to over 39 GWh by 2033, according to a report by the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA).

The report highlights that BTM systems, which include on-site energy generation and storage on the customer's side of the utility meter, are becoming increasingly popular. Key systems include rooftop solar panels and battery storage, signaling a shift in how energy is consumed in businesses and homes.

Lithium-ion technology is making substantial inroads, especially in the telecom sector, replacing traditional lead-acid batteries. Experts from the IESA and Customised Energy Solutions emphasize the growing economic viability of solar-plus-storage solutions for commercial and industrial users, reshaping the energy market in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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