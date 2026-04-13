India's BTM Energy Storage: A Decade of Growth
India's Behind-the-Meter (BTM) energy storage market is expected to grow rapidly, reaching over 39 GWh by 2033. Driven by decreasing costs of lithium-ion batteries and solar-plus-storage systems, businesses and consumers are turning to on-site energy solutions to combat rising grid tariffs and ensure reliable power.
- Country:
- India
In a significant leap for India's energy landscape, the Behind-the-Meter (BTM) stationary storage market is anticipated to expand from 32 GWh in annual demand in 2025 to over 39 GWh by 2033, according to a report by the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA).
The report highlights that BTM systems, which include on-site energy generation and storage on the customer's side of the utility meter, are becoming increasingly popular. Key systems include rooftop solar panels and battery storage, signaling a shift in how energy is consumed in businesses and homes.
Lithium-ion technology is making substantial inroads, especially in the telecom sector, replacing traditional lead-acid batteries. Experts from the IESA and Customised Energy Solutions emphasize the growing economic viability of solar-plus-storage solutions for commercial and industrial users, reshaping the energy market in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
World Mind Games to Expand with Indian Chess Stars
ZUPPA Empowers Indian Army with Cyber-Secure 'Ajeet' Drones
End of an Era: Indian Idol Contestants Mourn Asha Bhosle's Passing
Women's quota law is resolve for India that is egalitarian, where social justice is not merely a slogan, but natural part of work culture: PM.
Empowering Women: Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023 Set to Transform Indian Politics