India's BTM Energy Storage: A Decade of Growth

In a significant leap for India's energy landscape, the Behind-the-Meter (BTM) stationary storage market is anticipated to expand from 32 GWh in annual demand in 2025 to over 39 GWh by 2033, according to a report by the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA).

The report highlights that BTM systems, which include on-site energy generation and storage on the customer's side of the utility meter, are becoming increasingly popular. Key systems include rooftop solar panels and battery storage, signaling a shift in how energy is consumed in businesses and homes.

Lithium-ion technology is making substantial inroads, especially in the telecom sector, replacing traditional lead-acid batteries. Experts from the IESA and Customised Energy Solutions emphasize the growing economic viability of solar-plus-storage solutions for commercial and industrial users, reshaping the energy market in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)