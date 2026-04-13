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ECB's Hawkish Stance Amid Iran Conflict's Energy Shock

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to maintain high interest rates due to the persistent energy shock from the ongoing Iran conflict. The ECB may act more swiftly than in 2022, as inflation concerns and rising oil and gas prices influence traders’ expectations and fiscal conditions in the eurozone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:05 IST
ECB's Hawkish Stance Amid Iran Conflict's Energy Shock
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The European Central Bank (ECB) is poised to adopt a hawkish approach amid the ongoing conflict in Iran, maintaining higher interest rates for an extended period. Traders now see little prospect of rate cuts, even in the medium term, as the energy shock ripples through the economy.

Following unsuccessful weekend talks, the U.S. military announced a blockade of shipping routes to and from Iran, intensifying oil and gas price hikes. This development has prompted traders to predict an 80% chance of a rate hike at the ECB's April meeting, with nearly four hikes anticipated by 2026, a sharp contrast to pre-war expectations.

The heightened yields, particularly the two-year ones, reflect the changed landscape and economic strain, especially in the eurozone's indebted countries. Analysts believe the ECB is learning from past underestimations of inflation, aiming to act earlier to mitigate potential long-term economic consequences of the conflict.

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