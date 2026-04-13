Sweden Plans Economic Relief Amid Global Turmoil

Amid escalating energy costs, Sweden's government has announced a mini-budget that reduces fuel taxes and enhances electricity subsidies, responding to the financial distress faced by households during the ongoing conflict in Iran. The initiative, worth 7.7 billion crowns, is poised to ease economic pressures.

Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson emphasized the government's commitment to mitigating the impact of inflation and maintaining economic stability, as tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran drive oil prices higher. Concerns persist over possible inflationary trends and growth downturns.

With elections around the corner, the ruling coalition aims to regain favor through economic relief measures. Despite solid public finances, Svantesson advised caution in fiscal policy, while rival factions propose differing economic paths, intensifying the election discourse over economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)