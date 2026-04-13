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Tensions Surge as Iran and Saudi Arabia Discuss U.S. Talks

Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers engaged in a phone call to discuss Iran-U.S. negotiations in Islamabad. The conversation followed talks over the weekend that failed to conclude a deal to end conflict, putting a fragile two-week ceasefire at risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:59 IST
Tensions Surge as Iran and Saudi Arabia Discuss U.S. Talks
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In a recent development, the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia held discussions regarding Iran-U.S. negotiations during a phone call, according to Iran's foreign ministry on Monday.

This conversation comes on the heels of failed weekend talks that aimed to secure a deal to end ongoing conflict, leaving a delicate two-week ceasefire in a precarious state.

The dialogue underscores the complexities of international diplomacy as tensions rise following the inability to achieve consensus in recent discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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