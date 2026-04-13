Oil Prices Surge Amid U.S. Blockade on Iranian Shipping

Oil prices surged sharply on Monday as the United States announced a blockade on Iranian shipping, following the breakdown of peace talks over the weekend. The move, intended to pressure Tehran, threatens a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East, significantly impacting energy exports from the region.

The financial markets reacted with volatility; Brent crude futures soared by over 7%, topping $102 a barrel, while stocks and bonds took a hit. The STOXX 600 index in Europe fell 0.7%, with futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down 0.6%. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields edged up, indicating investor caution amid the turmoil.

Analysts noted that although markets had realistically assessed the limited chances of successful negotiations, the U.S. escalation casts uncertainty over energy prices and inflation. Nations like the European Central Bank and Bank of England might reconsider interest rate hikes in response. Meanwhile, political shifts in Europe stirred currency markets, notably with Hungary's forint rallying following a significant electoral outcome.