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Escalating Tensions: Strait of Hormuz Blockade Raises Global Concerns

China warns against a Strait of Hormuz blockade, emphasizing its conflict with global interests. Urging diplomacy, China's Foreign Minister highlights the need for a ceasefire as the U.S. confirms an impending blockade following unsuccessful peace talks. Accusations of China supplying Iran with arms are dismissed as unfounded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:53 IST
Escalating Tensions: Strait of Hormuz Blockade Raises Global Concerns
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In a concerning development, China has expressed that blocking the Strait of Hormuz contradicts global interests, urging all parties to exercise calm and restraint. This comes as the U.S. military announced a blockade on maritime traffic accessing Iranian ports, following the breakdown of diplomatic talks in Islamabad aimed at resolving the Iran war.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the importance of a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, achieved through political and diplomatic means, while speaking with UAE envoy Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak. China stresses understanding Gulf Arab states' security concerns, aiming to play a constructive role in resolving tensions.

Despite the failed talks leading to the U.S. decision, China continues advocating for political solutions and eased navigation in strategic waterways. China firmly denied accusations of providing arms to Iran, while highlighting its adherence to strict export controls aligned with international norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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