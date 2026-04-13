OPEC Revises Q2 Oil Demand Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, OPEC has adjusted its global oil demand forecast for the second quarter of the year. The monthly oil report, as reviewed by Reuters, indicates a downward revision influenced by regional conflict.

However, OPEC's projections for overall global demand growth throughout the year remain consistent with its previous estimates, suggesting stability beyond the immediate period.

The organization continues to monitor geopolitical developments closely, highlighting the delicate balance between regional turmoil and global market needs.