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Strait Dispute: India's Tanker Tolls Dilemma

Indian tankers that transit the Strait of Hormuz have reportedly not paid tolls to Iran, despite U.S. pressure. Iran's ambassador to India claims strong bilateral ties, but nine Indian LPG ships are stranded in the Persian Gulf as tensions continue amid the region's strategic importance for energy supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:04 IST
Strait Dispute: India's Tanker Tolls Dilemma

In a recent development, Iranian authorities claim that Indian tankers traversing the Strait of Hormuz have not been charged tolls, according to Tehran's ambassador in New Delhi. This statement comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement to block vessels that pay such fees to Iran.

Ambassador Mohammad Fathali clarified during a press briefing that, so far, there have been no charges levied on the Indian government. He emphasized the strong bilateral relations between Iran and India, citing common interests and shared destinies as foundation stones.

India, however, maintains that it has not paid any tolls and notes that nine ships carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) remain trapped due to Iran's transit restrictions amid ongoing conflicts. The strategic Strait of Hormuz remains a crucial channel, handling nearly half of India's crude oil and LPG imports.

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