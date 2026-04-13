Om Power Transmission's IPO: A Surging Success
Om Power Transmission Ltd's IPO was overwhelmingly successful with a 3.33 times subscription. The Rs 150-crore offering attracted bids far exceeding the shares available for non-institutional, qualified institutional, and retail investors. Priced between Rs 166-175 per share, the offering was managed by Beeline Capital Advisors.
- Country:
- India
Om Power Transmission Ltd made waves with its initial public offering, achieving a 3.33 times subscription on the final day. The Rs 150-crore IPO drew bids for an impressive 1,99,65,140 shares compared to the 60,02,730 shares available, according to data from the NSE.
The non-institutional investors displayed remarkable enthusiasm, with their category receiving 7.06 times subscription. Qualified institutional buyers showed strong interest as well, with a 3.65 times subscription rate, while retail individual investors subscribed at 1.54 times.
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of up to 75.75 lakh shares and an offer for sale of up to 10 lakh shares, presented in a price range of Rs 166-175 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors served as the lead manager for this successful offering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
GE Aerospace's Indian Expansion: Transforming Defense with Local Maintenance Facilities
Unlicensed Rental Service Raided in Pazhavangadi
Andhra Pradesh Enforces Marine Fishing Ban for Conservation
Blaze in Dwarka Sector 5: Swift Response Saves Lives
Hockey Jharkhand Clinches Third Consecutive Sub Junior Women's National Title