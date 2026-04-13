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Om Power Transmission's IPO: A Surging Success

Om Power Transmission Ltd's IPO was overwhelmingly successful with a 3.33 times subscription. The Rs 150-crore offering attracted bids far exceeding the shares available for non-institutional, qualified institutional, and retail investors. Priced between Rs 166-175 per share, the offering was managed by Beeline Capital Advisors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:25 IST
Om Power Transmission's IPO: A Surging Success
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Om Power Transmission Ltd made waves with its initial public offering, achieving a 3.33 times subscription on the final day. The Rs 150-crore IPO drew bids for an impressive 1,99,65,140 shares compared to the 60,02,730 shares available, according to data from the NSE.

The non-institutional investors displayed remarkable enthusiasm, with their category receiving 7.06 times subscription. Qualified institutional buyers showed strong interest as well, with a 3.65 times subscription rate, while retail individual investors subscribed at 1.54 times.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of up to 75.75 lakh shares and an offer for sale of up to 10 lakh shares, presented in a price range of Rs 166-175 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors served as the lead manager for this successful offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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